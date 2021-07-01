Watch: Miles Warren's 'Bruiser' Short Film About Manhood & Violence

"Calm down, bro." This is the kind of excellent short film that launches the career of a talented filmmaker. Bruiser is an award-winning short film made by filmmaker Miles Warren, and it premiered at both the SXSW + Sundance Festivals earlier this year. After his father gets into a fight at a bowling alley, Darious begins to investigate the limitations of his own manhood. The film is an exploration into toxic masculinity, violence, and bullying, and how this is passed from generation to generation. Starring Noble B. Whitted and J.D. Williams. This is not just another film about manhood, there's layers and depth to every single shot in this. Miles Warren "had a very clear vision… We referenced films like The Favourite, Dayveon, The Snowtown Murders, Chungking Express and Paris, Texas." A must watch short film - and it's only 10 mins.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description from YouTube: "After his father gets into a fight at a bowling alley, Darious begins to investigate the limitations of his own manhood. Inspired by Worldstar fight videos, this Sundance and SXSW selected short film interrogates the emotional fallout of macho violence." Bruiser is directed by filmmaker Miles Warren - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or follow him on Instagram @mileswarren21. The screenplay is written by Miles Warren and Ben Medina. Produced by Lauren Goetzman, Gustavo René, Albert Tholen, and Miles Warren. Featuring cinematography by Justin Derry, and music by Vince Warren. This premiered at the SXSW & Sundance Film Festivals earlier this year. For more info on the short, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?