Watch: Pixar Remix - 'Monsters Inc' Remade as a Classic Silent Film

"Get that little whippersnapper back quick! The company depends on it!" Grab your popcorn and soda, get your 1¢ ticket, and enjoy this old timey presentation of a classic work of cinema. The fine folks at Pixar have released an amusing "Pixar Remix" video taking Monsters Inc and turning it into a classic silent movie. The full 4-minute "short film" is available on YouTube and it's a totally swell way to brighten up your day. I love the attention to detail, all the fun title cards, and I really appreciate that they actually redid the entire movie (which normally runs 92 minutes) as a silent film. Monsters Inc is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, originally opening in the fall of 2001. It's still one of my favorite Pixar movies; actually, it's one of the best animated movies ever made. I can still watch it anytime and I always feel better. Enjoy the show.

Posted on Pixar's YouTube. Intro from YouTube: "It's scarin' time! Grab your popcorn and watch Mike and Sulley fill up those scream canisters in this classic silent film style." Pixar's Monsters Inc first opened in theaters in November of 2001. It was directed by Pete Docter (making his very first feature at the time), and co-directed by David Silverman and Lee Unkrich. The screenplay is by Andrew Stanton & Daniel Gerson. Based on an original story by Pete Docter& Jill Culton & Jeff Pidgeon & Ralph Eggleston. In early drafts, the character of Boo was written to be six years old. The writers decided to make Boo younger because it would make her more dependent on Sulley. It usually took 11 to 12 hours to render a single frame of Sulley because of his 2.3 million individually animated hair strands. It's available to watch on Disney+ or other services.