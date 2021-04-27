Watch: Netflix's 2021 Summer Movie Preview - Great Times Ahead

New Movies. Every Week. All Summer. It's time to kick off the summer movie season! And since we're in a whole new era of Hollywood, the current King of Movies is the streaming champion Netflix - always leading the way. Netflix has launched a fun 2021 Summer Movie Preview, highlighting their line-up of feature films premiering over the next four months. Technically it is still spring right now, but the summer movie season always kicks off in May in the US (full 2021 schedule here). The exclusive sneak peek features Netflix films being released from now through August and the fun trailer features the song "Who Do You Love?" by Terrell Hines. "Get your popcorn ready, new movies are coming to Netflix every week this summer!" I'm quite excited that Netflix has packed the summer with tons of new movies, they're releasing some gems and some interesting stuff that the studios have dropped (including, for example, Vivo). And don't forget Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead will show in theaters, too. Get ready for "Netflix SPF" (Summer Popcorn Films).

Here's the official Netflix 2021 Summer Movie Preview video, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

From Netflix: "With new movies coming to you every week, we recommend you reapply at least four times a month for full cinematic fun. Netflix will fill your calendar all summer long." Family movie nights with The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Blue Miracle, Wish Dragon, Skater Girl, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, and The Loud House Movie. Spend Father's Day with Kevin Hart's new film Fatherhood, and catch a more unconventional parenting style with Jason Momoa kicking-ass to save his daughter in Sweet Girl. For sentimental types, have a date night with the final chapter of The Kissing Booth trilogy, Resort to Love or The Last Letter From Your Lover. Put on some flannel and Doc Martens for 90's nostalgia - we're bringing back the beloved teen-scream genre with the Fear Street trilogy, and for those of you less faint-of heart, Rachael Leigh Cook is back for a gen-z update of He's All That. And to cool you down from that summer heat, we'll serve up plenty of chills with this collection of thrillers starring your favorite leading women: Oxygen (Mélanie Laurent), The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams), and Beckett (Alicia Vikander). As always, stay updated (with new trailers) on FirstShowing and watch films on Netflix anytime.