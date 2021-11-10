Watch Now: Tech Doc 'Springboard' About the Very First Smartphone

"This is the story of the people whose ideas are inside the phones that we use every day." There's a new tech doc out to watch if you're curious to learn a cool story about the early origins of the smartphone, just before that was the iPhone. The Verge has released a 30-minute short doc film called Springboard: The Secret History of the First Real Smartphone, taking a look back at a piece of tech called the Visor, made by a company called Handspring. After PDAs and PalmPilots, the next big step ahead was this device which pre-dated modern tech with the ability to video message and play MP3s. The short features interviews with key players at Palm and Handspring: Donna Dubinsky, Jeff Hawkins, Ed Colligan, and more. They had ups and downs, of course, but not many remember them today because we're all focused on the iPhone and Android. It's a clever and captivating short that is worth your time if you're into tech history. It's extensive and covers some fun stories about the late 90s / early 00s tech days. Available via The Verge's app to watch.

Thanks to The Verge for the reminder on this being available. Intro from YouTube: "A decade before Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone, a tiny team of renegades imagined and tried to build the modern smartphone. Nearly forgotten by history, a little startup called Handspring tried to make the future before it was ready. In Springboard: The Secret History of the First Real Smartphone, The Verge's Dieter Bohn talks to the visionaries at Handspring and dives into their early successes and eventual failures." Springboard is hosted by Verge executive editor Dieter Bohn, and directed by Vjeran Pavic - follow him @vjeranpavic or on IG. Exec produced by Eleanor Donovan and Dieter Bohn, and Nilay Patel. Produced by Mariya Abdulkaf, edited by Alix Diaconis. Made by The Verge. If you want to watch the full short - Springboard is now streaming worldwide. You can only watch it on The Verge's new app right now. It's entirely free but you have to watch it with them. For more info, head to The Verge. To discover more shorts, click here. Do any of you remember this thing?