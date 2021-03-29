Watch: One-Take Dementia Short Film 'Ruth' Starring Ania Marson

"We are coming back, aren't we?" This is an outstanding short that is undoubtedly worth a watch. Ruth is a one-take narrative short film by filmmakers Arturo M. Antolin & Paul Romero Mendez. This was made using the same kind of equipment and technique as with 1917, and was exec produced by ARRI and Directors UK. Ruth, an elderly lady with dementia, becomes lost within her own home. As she seeks answers, she ends up losing herself further, confusing reality with memories of her past self. Starring the acclaimed actress Ania Marson as Ruth, with David Sterne, Leslie Ash, Catherine Banks, and Alex Boorman as her family members. Ruth is also a compelling companion to The Father with Anthony Hopkins, as they are both about the same subject of dementia. "Shot in a single 12-minute take, the film tries to put the audience in Ruth's shoes, making them feel first-hand the daily confusion brought on by someone" with dementia. View below.

Thanks to Paul for the tip. Short description from YouTube: "Ruth, an elderly lady with dementia, becomes lost within her own home. As she tries to find answers, she ends up losing herself further, confusing reality with memories of her past self." Ruth is directed & produced by filmmakers Arturo M. Antolin (visit his official website) & Paul Romero Mendez (visit his official website), both currently based in London. They explain: "The story is based on the crews experiences with their family members, it was extremely important to us for it to be as respectful and accurate as possible. We were also lucky to be able to count on the help and suggestions of Dementia UK when we were at the script stage." Written by Kerry-Ann Calleja McGregor & Arturo M. Antolin. It's executive produced by ARRI and Directors UK; utilizing the same equipment and technique used in 1917. For more info, visit the film's official site. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?