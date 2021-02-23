WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Orphanage Monster Award-Winning Short Film 'Milk Teeth'

February 23, 2021
"Just send one of your teeth down the drain…" This is definitely one monster I do not ever want to meet… Milk Teeth is an award-winning 13-minute horror short film from Colombian-American filmmaker Felipe Vargas, who is making his way in the industry establishing himself with excellent shorts. This picked up a few awards at a few genre film festivals last year, and is now available to watch online. If you like monsters and stories set in orphanages, don't miss this one. An orphanage spirals into mayhem when a boy discovers a shadowy creature who comes to collect more than just the children's teeth. The short film stars Aaron Bradshaw as Thomas, who tries to user the monster for his own gain but goes a little too far. Impressed by the monster in here? "In the vein of the handcrafted effects of my favorite films, we developed elaborate teeth prosthesis and created the sink demon, entirely practically," Vargas says. So very creepy. View below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Original description from YouTube: "In this horror-fantasy fairy tale, an orphanage spirals into mayhem when a boy discovers a shadowy creature who comes to collect more than just the children's teeth…" Milk Teeth is directed by Colombian-American filmmaker Felipe Vargas, director of numerous other short films including Grapefruit & Heat Death. See more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. The screenplay is written by Nick Lopez. Produced by Brendan Bennett and Jamie McNeill. Featuring cinematography by Elias Ginsberg, and original music by Sterling Maffe. This premiered at the First Look Festival 2020 last year, and won Best Monster Show Short Film at the Horrible Imaginings Film Festival, plus the Best Short Film Actor award at the Fantasia Film Festival. For more info on this short, visit SOTW or the film's official site. To discover more short films, click here. Your thoughts?

