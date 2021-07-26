Watch: Outstanding Roller Derby Short Doc Film 'Round and Round'

"Sometimes I'll forget about the outside world, because it's the most intense feeling of belonging that I've ever had." Lace up your skates, it's time for some roller derby! Round and Round is an outstanding short documentary film made by filmmakers Talia Pasqua & Simeon Pratt. They embedded themselves with a flat roller derby team in Chicago called the "Windy City Rollers" and earned their trust, filming some of their most intimate moments on (and off) the track. And the result is this incredible 16-minute short with some of the most intense in-your-face cinematography in any short film this year. It's an engrossing doc film spending time with many of the girls who talk about why they get so much from this roller derby team. The film stars Ashley Perrin, Lauren Lahvic, Molly Fannin, Kaylan Szafranski, Isabel Vazquez, Jessica Candea, Nicole Negrete, Nikki Fischer-Warne, Ailise Delaney, plus James & Judy Ramsay. View the short film below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this one online. Description from YouTube: "A group of seasoned roller derby players give a glimpse into life’s incurable tendency to define one’s individual identity through the pursuit of passion. By finding meaning and solace amongst a community of like-minded individuals, they learn the adverse consequences of pursuing their ambitions while 'actively hitting each other.'" Round and Round is co-directed by filmmakers Talia Pasqua (see more of her work on Vimeo or visit her official website) and Simeon Pratt. Produced by Ben Mahoney and Talia Pasqua. With cinematography by Simeon Pratt. "We were almost 100% run and gun, and oftentimes it was only Simeon and I running around with a camera & boom pole… They truly trusted us, and I doubt we would have ever been able to film their honest, intimate moments without that trust." For more info, visit SOTW or Talia's site. For more shorts, click here.