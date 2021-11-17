Watch: Pixar's Experimental Short 'Automaton' Made by the FX Team

Pixar is getting even more experimental with something entirely different. Automaton is a 4-minute short film from the Pixar Effects team, using some of their own tools and Houdini 3D to make this mesmerizing creation. Pixar describes it as "a poetic interlude between a reality and an abstraction" - which doesn't really explain much. But there's more in an interview with director Krzysztof Rost last year. He says, "I wanted the main character to be a reality, a nature at its purest and seek out the hidden mystery behind its power of never ending process of destruction and creation, thus Automaton." He was also inspired by the filmmaking of Terence Malick & Michelangelo Antonioni: "In their films shots of landscape or a natural phenomena create this transcendental juxtaposition with human protagonists, almost [a] spiritual experience." There's nothing more to add other than you just have to watch this for yourself and see what you make of it. Enjoy.

The short comes directly from Pixar's YouTube. Here's their brief intro: "Pixar Animation Studios is proud to present Automaton. A poetic interlude between a reality and an abstraction, this experimental short was produced by artists from Pixar's Effects team, working in collaboration to create a startlingly original piece of filmmaking." Automaton is both written and directed by Krzysztof Rost, an experienced effects artist and effects animator in the animation industry, ever since working on Antz (1998) all the way through Soul (2020). Produced by Michael K. O'Brien and Diana Guardado. Featuring Nick Lucas as the Technical Lead, and with music also by Krzysztof Rost. The film originally premiered at the SIGGRAPH 2020 Computer Animation Festival. For any more info, visit Pixar's YouTube. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?