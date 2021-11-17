WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Pixar's Experimental Short 'Automaton' Made by the FX Team

by
November 17, 2021
Source: YouTube

Automaton Short Film

Pixar is getting even more experimental with something entirely different. Automaton is a 4-minute short film from the Pixar Effects team, using some of their own tools and Houdini 3D to make this mesmerizing creation. Pixar describes it as "a poetic interlude between a reality and an abstraction" - which doesn't really explain much. But there's more in an interview with director Krzysztof Rost last year. He says, "I wanted the main character to be a reality, a nature at its purest and seek out the hidden mystery behind its power of never ending process of destruction and creation, thus Automaton." He was also inspired by the filmmaking of Terence Malick & Michelangelo Antonioni: "In their films shots of landscape or a natural phenomena create this transcendental juxtaposition with human protagonists, almost [a] spiritual experience." There's nothing more to add other than you just have to watch this for yourself and see what you make of it. Enjoy.

Automaton Short Film

The short comes directly from Pixar's YouTube. Here's their brief intro: "Pixar Animation Studios is proud to present Automaton. A poetic interlude between a reality and an abstraction, this experimental short was produced by artists from Pixar's Effects team, working in collaboration to create a startlingly original piece of filmmaking." Automaton is both written and directed by Krzysztof Rost, an experienced effects artist and effects animator in the animation industry, ever since working on Antz (1998) all the way through Soul (2020). Produced by Michael K. O'Brien and Diana Guardado. Featuring Nick Lucas as the Technical Lead, and with music also by Krzysztof Rost. The film originally premiered at the SIGGRAPH 2020 Computer Animation Festival. For any more info, visit Pixar's YouTube. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Animation, Short Film, To Watch

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here