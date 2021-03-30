Watch: Ray Wong's Clever Sci-Fi Short 'Burnt Grass' About Cloning

"This is unnatural, we gotta tell someone." "No, we can't!" "Why not…?" "Because they'll take it away from us!!" Time to catch up with this clever sci-fi short film titled Burnt Grass, which originally premiered in 2014 at the Toronto Film Festival. Thanks to a bump from Short of the Week, it's now available to watch on YouTube. Alex Paxton-Beesley and Christopher Jacot star as Sally & Jack, a young couple in the city, discover a strange phenomenon in their backyard that duplicates organic life. Sally quickly envisions its wild possibilities, while Jack suffers its consequences. This almost reminds me of the duplication machine in The Prestige, but with entirely different consequences. If you're intrigued by cloning, this is a must watch short.

Burnt Grass is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Ray Wong - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official site. Wong is an award winning filmmaker and commercials director now based in Los Angeles. The short is produced by Sabena Kapil. With cinematography by Kris Belchevski. This originally premiered at the 2014 Toronto + Vancouver Film Festivals.