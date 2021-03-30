WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Ray Wong's Clever Sci-Fi Short 'Burnt Grass' About Cloning

by
March 30, 2021
Source: YouTube

Burnt Grass Short Film

"This is unnatural, we gotta tell someone." "No, we can't!" "Why not…?" "Because they'll take it away from us!!" Time to catch up with this clever sci-fi short film titled Burnt Grass, which originally premiered in 2014 at the Toronto Film Festival. Thanks to a bump from Short of the Week, it's now available to watch on YouTube. Alex Paxton-Beesley and Christopher Jacot star as Sally & Jack, a young couple in the city, discover a strange phenomenon in their backyard that duplicates organic life. Sally quickly envisions its wild possibilities, while Jack suffers its consequences. This almost reminds me of the duplication machine in The Prestige, but with entirely different consequences. If you're intrigued by cloning, this is a must watch short.

Burnt Grass Short Poster

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "Sally and Jack, a young couple in the city, discover a strange phenomenon in their backyard that duplicates organic life. Sally quickly envisions its wild possibilities, while Jack suffers its consequences." Burnt Grass is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Ray Wong - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official site. Wong is an award winning filmmaker and commercials director now based in Los Angeles. The short is produced by Sabena Kapil. With cinematography by Kris Belchevski. This originally premiered at the 2014 Toronto + Vancouver Film Festivals. For more info, visit SOTW or Wong's site. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Sci-Fi, Short Film, To Watch

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here