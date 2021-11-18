Watch: 'Remember' - A Visual Poem Film About Interconnectedness

"Remember the sky you were born under. Know each of the star's stories…" This is a must watch 3-minute visual poem short film from the Sun Valley Writers' Conference 2021. They commissioned a set of three visual poems for the event this year, and this is one - now online. Remember is based on the words of the first Native American US poet laureate Joy Harjo, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation. It's directed by award-winning filmmaker Jessica Sanders. It's a really lovely, calming three minute visual experience and I highly recommend watching at the end of your day. Maybe every day. "Featured in the film is Navajo contemporary artist Tony Abeyta, and Navajo friends Owee Rae and her son Kier, and Crickett Tiger and Santiago Romero. Tapping into the theme of interconnectedness, Sanders also included three generations of her own family, whose origins are from China, Turkey, Spain, and Germany." It's not just about visuals and words in harmony, there's a narrative as well connecting these people. And it's especially uplifting to watch.

Thanks to Raconteur PR for the tip on this one. Intro from Vimeo: "Inspired by the first Native American US poet laureate Joy Harjo's poem 'Remember,' the film acts as a visual representation of Sanders' connection to the words, spoken in the piece by the poet herself." This "Remember" visual poem short film was created by Academy Award-nominated and Sundance-winning filmmaker Jessica Sanders (visit her official site) as part of the non-profit Sun Valley Writers' Conference 2021 programming this year. They add to the introduction: "As a full member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, not only is Joy the first Native American Poet Laureate, but also the themes of her poem spoke precisely to the moment we wanted to highlight: the importance of family, our connection to the natural world, the interconnectedness of the universe. We were elated when Jessica Sanders reacted in the same way to Joy's words, and agreed to bring them to life in a beautiful and unusually personal short film." For more info head to Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here.