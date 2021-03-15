Watch: Scary 7-Minute Adolescent Fear Horror Short 'The Nurturing'

"It's that perfect mixture of nurturing and pestering that I remember so well…" Never, ever look under the bed. You never know what might still be lurking under there… The Nurturing is a nice 7-minute horror short made by filmmaker Alex DiVincenzo, also known as the creator of Broke Horror Fan. "After an injury lands Daniel back in his childhood bedroom under the care of his loving mother, his adolescent fear returns to haunt him." The Nurturing features Anthony Gaudette, Marty Smith, and Hannah Fierman. This initially played as part of the virtual Nightstream Film Festival last year, and it's now available online. "I'm happy to make it available to everyone now, and I hope to get back on the festival circuit in person as soon as it's safe." Another slyly scary short that has made me never want to go near my childhood bed ever again.

Thanks to Simply Legendary for the tip on this one. Brief description from YouTube: "After an injury lands Daniel back in his childhood bedroom under the care of his mother, his adolescent fear returns to haunt him." The Nurturing is directed and edited by filmmaker Alex DiVincenzo - follow him @alexislegend or visit his YouTube to see more of his work. He also runs Broke Horror Fan. It's written by Alex DiVincenzo & Michael Perkins; from a story by Michael Perkins. Featuring cinematography by Neil Guliano, and music composed by Brian Luttrell. It's produced by Alex & Lockbridge Productions (The Horrors of AutoCorrect). "Despite the pandemic, The Nurturing was able to play really cool virtual events, including Nightstream," notes DiVincenzo. For more details on the film, visit YouTube. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?