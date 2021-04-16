Watch: Sci-Fi Short Film 'Mimic' About a Submarine That Vanishes

"Only 20 of your crew were ever found. What happened to the other 100 men you were sworn to protect?" An intriguing, low key sci-fi short film that is built entirely around dialogue. Mimic is a short film made by LA-based filmmaker Scott Jeschke, who has been cooking up shorts for years while working to establish himself in the industry. In Mimic, a lone investigator seeks out answers from a reclusive Navy veteran to uncover what happened to a submarine that mysteriously vanished into the atmosphere one day. This stars Luke Persiani and Brian Jackson. The short works better as a scene or two in a feature film, but maybe that's the point - this is a pitch for something bigger. The final reveal is expected, but it's still eerie to see it.

Thanks to Scott for the tip on this one. Brief description from YouTube: "A lone investigator seeks answers from a reclusive Navy veteran to uncover what happened to a submarine that mysteriously vanished into the atmosphere." Mimic is directed and edited by the up-and-coming LA-based filmmaker Scott Jeschke - see more of his work on his official website or follow him on Instagram. Shot in HLG3 on the Sony A7S III - you can also watch this one in 4K! Mimic is written by Luke Persiani, from a story by Brian Jackson and Luke Persiani. Featuring cinematography by Scott Jeschke, and music from the Triune Films Horror Scores Pack. For more info on the short, visit YouTube or head to Scott's website. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?