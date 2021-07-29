Watch: Short Doc 'Calling From The Coral' About Saving the Oceans

"I'm doing my best to understand what's gone wrong and propose solutions. But this is going to be a long fight…" A lovely little #SaveTheOceans short from director Janssen Powers that's worth a watch. Calling From The Coral is about a geologist named Sam Purkis, who is aboard an Ocean X research vessel in the Red Sea, examining the immense and frightening death of coral reefs. He states in this that at least 50% of all the coral reefs worldwide have died in the last 40 years (ugh, humans) despite coral reefs existing for 400 million years on Earth before. The short is framed within the context of Sam calling his daughter Grace, and recording a video explaining why he's on the mission spending time away from her - to figure out how her generation can save the planet and restore this coral in the future. "Really proud of this one and so thankful for Sam, Grace, & everyone else who worked so hard to bring it to life." This pairs well with Chasing Coral.

Brief description from Vimeo: "Coral reefs have existed for 400 million years, but due to climate change, they're currently on track to disappear within a few decades. As a deep-sea scientist studies coral reefs from a submarine in the Red Sea, he opens up to his daughter about his hopes and fears for the future of coral reefs on a rapidly changing planet." Calling From The Coral is directed by Brooklyn-based filmmaker Janssen Powers - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Instagram. It's produced by Mika Chance & Carly Tarricone. Featuring cinematography by Janssen Powers, including Ivan Agerton as submarine DP & Sean Ruggeri as scuba DP. "Sending scientists and film crew to the bottom of the ocean is quite a feat, but no one does it better than Ocean X." For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or Janssen's site.