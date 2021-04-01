WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Short Doc Film 'Eric and the Bees' About Healing with Bees

April 1, 2021
"I hear that buzz… they take that anxiety away." Another short about bees! The more, the merrier. Because bees are the cutest lil' buzz boys. Eric and the Bees is a short film produced by Zendesk to highlight the power of helpfulness. After serving 20 years in the US military, Eric Grandon retired to his family farm in West Virginia, but he was haunted by his experiences in combat. After a particularly harrowing flashback, he was diagnosed with PTSD. Beekeeping was first used as rehab for soldiers suffering 'shell shock' after the First World War. Finding himself suddenly at peace, Eric knew he had to help others. Now, he invites other veterans and first-line responders to his farm so they can experience the healing powers of beekeeping. This is a wonderful short not only about how great bees are, but how great it is to share your passion with others.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Description via Vimeo: "Beekeeping is a lifesaving form of therapy for Eric Grandon, a U.S. Army veteran who suffers from PTSD after 20 years in combat. For the past several years, Eric has invited other trauma survivors to his farm so they could experience the healing powers of beekeeping." Eric and the Bees is directed by the filmmakers Erin Brethauer & Tim Hussin, both of whom were also cinematographers on this. Produced by Malcolm Pullinger & Rachel Serada Barth. Created for the "helpfulness" project at the software company Zendesk: "We set out to look for helpfulness in the world and were amazed at the stories we found. Because being helpful might sound simple, but it's actually badass." For more info on the film, visit Vimeo. To see more short films, click here. Your thoughts?

