Watch: Short Doc 'Seawolf' Goes into Canada's Great Bear Rainforest

"How could you navigate this world without any roots? It would be like roaming this Earth lost if you did not know who you were…" Another excellent short documentary about a place most of us have never heard of before. Seawolf is a short made by Canadian filmmaker Alexander Sworik, taking us on a journey to the Great Bear Rainforest located on the coast of British Colombia up near Alaska (Google Maps). This particular land is a "a naturally rich and diverse land home to many First Nations People. Like other areas in the country rich in natural resources, the land and its people have been and continue to be threatened by government regulation, restriction, and resource extraction." The doc spends time with two locals discussing their history and their connection with this land and the people from there. Not only does this feature tons of beautiful shots, but it's an invigorating story about Native people fighting for what's truly theirs anyway.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip. Synopsis via Vimeo: "The Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia is a naturally rich and diverse land home to many indigenous People. Like other areas in the country rich in natural resources, the land & its people have been and continue to be threatened by government regulation, restriction, and resource extraction. This documentary explores the perspectives of Mike Willie and K̕odi Nelson, two Indigenous men looking to conserve their land, protect their culture and their heritage, bring prosperity and respect to their people, and find harmony and reconciliation between Indigenous People and the Canadian government once and for all." Seawolf is directed by Canadian filmmaker Alexander Sworik - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. With cinematography by Christopher Clark. For more info on the film, visit Booooooom.tv or Sworik's site. To watch more short films, click here. Thoughts?