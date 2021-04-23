Watch: Short Doc 'Ukiyo-e Technique' About Japanese Printmaking

"Each block is made from 100 year old mountain cherry." This isn't a new video to enjoy, but it's certainly worth watching anyway and might inspire artistic minds. Thanks to recent "unintentional ASMR" finds, this Ukiyo-e Technique video from the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art has been rediscovered by the internet. It features master printmaker Keiji Shinohara going through his process of transferring (or is it "painting"?) a woodblock print onto paper, a beautiful traditional Japanese technique that has been used for centuries. I am a huge fan of Japanese woodblock prints (I even own an original Japanese art print I picked up from the Ronin Gallery in NYC) and this video is so delightful. It's also a calming, meditative 18-minute short doc that features nothing but Keiji quietly doing printmaking and talking about it. View below.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this. This one recently reappeared as an "Unintentional ASMR" discovery via Open Culture as part of a growing collection of "Unintentional ASMR" on YouTube. The original video was uploaded by the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art back in 2014. This "Ukiyo-e Technique" video features footage of master printmaker Keiji Shinohara (check out his official website) going through the process step-by-step of making traditional Japanese woodblock prints. The process is known as, of course, the ukiyo-e technique (more info here). There's also another follow-up video posted by the Smithsonian's National Museum of Asian Art to view here, showing more specialized processes. No names are credited for making this beyond Smithsonian's Freer / Sackler Gallery. To view more shorts, click here. Amazing, right?