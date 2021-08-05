Watch: Short Doc 'Wifi Rider' About a Palestinian Fashion Designer

"I was that kid at school who was into strange songs and odd singers." I'm always so thankful for the power of cinema to bring us stories from places I've never been to and don't know much about. Wifi Rider is one of these distinct stories, about a young Palestinian fashion designer named Shukri, spending most of his time online. "What he desperately wants is to connect with others like him, who feel caught between an occupation, globalisation, and the universal growing pains that come with adulthood. In this 16mm documentary film, we follow Shukri from a childhood in East Jerusalem to moving to the hillside apartments of Amman, Jordan and the sandy shores of the Dead Sea." This originally premiered at film festivals last year and is now available to watch online. It was filmed throughout 2018 and 2019, shot on 16mm film to capture "the colour, texture and sensitivity through which Shukri sees the world." This is a really moving, really lovely short doc authentically capturing the life of young people from the Middle East. XX

She has just completed a new short film, ‘Wifi Rider’, about a teenage Palestinian fashion designer in Jordan, with the support from One World Media and the LUSH Film Fund, and is currently working on new projects supported by the Barbican & the BFI.

We discover the origins of his life as the ‘Wifi Rider’, and how he channelled his frustrations into art on the internet via tRASHY.

Thanks to Short of the Week for this one. Brief synopsis: "Life is lonely for young Palestinian, Shukri. He spends his days on the internet, immersed in a world where Western popstars preach self-love, to forget the discrimination he faces in everyday life. But dreaming of a life abroad does not bode well for a teenager stuck in East Jerusalem." Wifi Rider is directed by British filmmaker Roxy Rezvany of Iranian-Malaysian-Chinese descent. You can see more of her work on Vimeo or visit her official website and follow her on IG @roxyrezvany. She also made the award-winning short film Little Pyongyang previously. Produced by Roxy Rezvany. With cinematography by Isaac Eastgate & Jaime Ackroyd, and a score by Matt Huxley. "Shot on 16mm, over the course of three trips to Amman across 2018 and 2019, and integrated Shukri's own archive also. Shooting on film for a story like this was about showing audiences the colour, texture and sensitivity through which Shukri sees the world." For more info, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To see more shorts, click here.