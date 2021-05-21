Watch: Snyder's 'Creating an Army of the Dead' Making Of on Netflix

Unleash the zombie hordes! Now available to watch worldwide on Netflix is Zack Snyder's epic new zombie movie Army of the Dead, set in a zombie-infested Las Vegas. In celebration of the release, Netflix has also debuted a 30-minute "behind the scenes" video called Creating an Army of the Dead. It's only available to watch directly on Netflix – an extensive look at how they made this movie, not a short little promotional featurette. "Zack Snyder and his Army of the Dead team dive into the film's wild stunts, groundbreaking effects and the evolution of the zombie genre." After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. The movie stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, and Tig Notaro. I've been on a few Zack Snyder sets in the past and I'm always impressed by how he manages the set. Enjoy.

Originally announced as a direct sequel to Dawn of the Dead. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. Army of the Dead is directed by American writer / filmmaker Zack Snyder, director of the movies Dawn of the Dead, 300, Watchmen, Sucker Punch, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Zack Snyder's Justice League (aka The Snyder Cut) previously. The screenplay is written by Zack Snyder & Shay Hatten & Joby Harold, based on an original story by Zack Snyder & Joby Harold. Produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Zack Snyder. Netflix has already released Snyder's Army of the Dead in theaters nationwide + it'll be streaming on Netflix starting May 21st.