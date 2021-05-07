Watch: Sofia Coppola's B&W Short Film Promo for NYC Ballet 2021

New York springs back to life! With the vaccine available nationwide this year, things are finally starting to return to normal. In celebration of this return, New York City Ballet made a B&W short film promoting the return of their 2021 Spring Gala. Directed by none other than filmmaker Sofia Coppola, and featuring cinematography by her latest DP collaborator Philippe Le Sourd (The Beguiled, On the Rocks), the lovely 25-minute short film takes us through a number of ballet performances filmed inside of the Lincoln Center. "Since March of 2020, the artists of New York City Ballet have been unable to perform at Lincoln Center. This is their return home." The short features a selection of music from Frédéric Chopin, Igor Stravinsky, Johannes Brahms, Samuel Barber, and (of course) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. It is only available to view online until May 20th, 2021 - and I highly recommend giving this a look, at least to admire the dancers and all of the gorgeous cinematography. Sofia's short film begins at 5:50 into this YouTube video below. Enjoy.

Thanks to our friends at The Film Stage for the tip on this. Description via YouTube: "We welcome you to our Lincoln Center home for an encore presentation of the 2021 Spring Gala, Emily and Len Blavatnik, Lead Benefactors. This very special program, introduced by Principal Dancer Maria Kowroski, Executive Director Katherine Brown, Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford, and Associate Artistic Director Wendy Whelan, also features a new film directed by Sofia Coppola, generously supported by Chanel​." The New York City Ballet 2021 Spring Gala is a short film directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Sofia Coppola - of the films The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, Somewhere, The Bling Ring, The Beguiled, and On the Rocks previously. Concept by Justin Peck and Sofia Coppola. Featuring cinematography by Philippe Le Sourd. Made at the Lincoln Center with the New York City Ballet (visit their official website). For more info on this ballet short film, visit YouTube or nycballet.com. To see more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?