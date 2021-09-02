Watch: Splendid Hand-Made Animated Short 'The Elephant's Song'

"The only home I find, is deep within my lonely bones, deep with my mind…" This is magnificent, what a wonderful artistic creation. The Elephant's Song is a marvelous hand-crafted animated short film created by American filmmaker Lynn Tomlinson (she also animated the music video "Ten Degrees of Strange" for Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane). It was made frame by frame using both clay-on-glass and oil pastel animation. Along with some paper craft to add historical context to this story. An old farm dog recounts the true tale of Old Bet, the elephant at the start of the American circus. Featuring a song with lyrics by Sam Saper, singing about the elephant's old lonely bones, as she is forced to work for her human master. This is just magical, not only visually awe-inspiring, but the song they sing makes this an enchanting experience. It is precisely the kind of unforgettable animation that I love stumbling upon and featuring here. Watch below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "This is the story of Old Bet, the first circus elephant in America, set to a tune sung by her friend, an old farm dog. Their story is portrayed in colorful, handcrafted animation, created frame by frame with clay-on-glass and oil pastel animation." The Elephant's Song is animated and directed by filmmaker Lynn Tomlinson based in Baltimore, MD - you can see more her work on Vimeo or visit her official website or follow her on Instagram @clayonglass. She "animates moving clay paintings that fluidly transform and shift perspectives," focusing primarily on the environment and animals. It's written by Lynn Tomlinson and Sam Saper. Featuring music and lyrics by Sam Saper. With vocals by Deletta Gillespie and Brooks Long. The short first premiered in 2018, and played at Annecy in 2019 as well. For more info, visit Vimeo or her site. To find more shorts, click here. Thoughts?