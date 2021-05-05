Watch: Stellar Animated Music Video 'Hématome' by L'Impératrice

"Car à force d'y croire j'oublie que ce monde est faux?" It's not often we feature music videos, but this one is fantastic. This animated music video for the song "Hématome" by L'Impératrice is a must watch. Made by filmmakers / illustrators Roxane Lumeret & Jocelyn Charles, the music video follows a gorilla desperate to become a real human woman (again). The song "Hématome" is all about being "bruised" by love, and the lyrics are about that lost love and "Who knows how to fix people who break down?" I'm seriously impressed by the animation - there's some stunning shots in this 4 minute film, and all of it looks so damn good. Enjoy.

This short film music video is directed and animated by the filmmakers Roxane Lumeret (follow her on Instagram or visit her official website) & Jocelyn Charles (follow her on Instagram or visit her official website). Featuring additional animation and character design by Chloé Farr. It was produced by Remembers, Microqlimat, with the support of CNC. Made independently by the filmmakers and Remembers for the musician.