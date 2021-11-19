Watch: Strange Short Doc 'Snowy' About a Pet Turtle's Rejuvenation

"Maybe it's harder to hunt when you're older?" Meet Snowy! A cozy lil' turtle that has been neglected after so many years alone in a basement… Snowy is an extremely awkward, adorable, strange 12-minute short documentary film made by filmmakers Kaitlyn Schwalje & Alex Wolf Lewis. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and after playing on the festival circuit all year, it was picked up by Time and released online for everyone to enjoy. "Snowy, a 4-inch-long pet turtle, has lived an isolated life in the family basement. With help from a team of experts and his caretaker, Uncle Larry, we ask: Can Snowy be happy and what would it take?" It's honestly a bit sad to see how little they cared about him, and how lonely and discontent he seemed. But I'm glad these filmmakers came in and pushed the owners to find out what's going on and help Snowy get better. And find happiness again! Watch the story of Snowy below.

Snowy is co-directed by filmmakers Kaitlyn Schwalje & Alex Wolf Lewis. It's produced by Rebecca Stern and Justin Levy. With cinematography by Alex Wolf Lewis. This originally premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also won a Jury Award at the Palm Springs ShortFest 2021. "Their short documentary is both an investigation into animal happiness and an intervention to improve one turtle's life."