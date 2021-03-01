Watch: Stylish Suburbia Sci-Fi Short Film 'The Shift' Set Back in 1964

"You will do as told from now on." Take a trip back to the vibrant 1960s and white picket fence suburbia, when everything was alright, and no one was complaining? The Shift is a smart little sci-fi short film made by Italian filmmaker Francesco Calabrese that feels a lot like "Black Mirror" meets The Stepford Wives. This short originally premiered back in 2015, but Short of the Week has dug it up and re-posted it and since we're only catching up with it now - it's worth featuring and worth a quick watch (only 9 mins). An ordinary day in the suburbs turns out to be anything but when Joe comes home to find out that his wife Betty hasn't been cooking dinner. And there's a good reason for that. The Shift stars Ryan Welsh as Joe, and Molly C. Quinn as Betty, who looks a lot like Bryce Dallas Howard (at least in this film). Give this short a look below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for debuting this. Original description from YouTube: "1964. An ordinary day turns out to be anything but, when Joe comes home to find out that his wife Betty hasn't been cooking dinner. And there's a very good reason for that." The Shift is both written and directed by Italian filmmaker Francesco Calabrese - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him @francescoctv. Produced by Francesco Calabrese, Darin Eppich, Derrick Eppich, Davide Ferazza. Featuring cinematography by Patrick Meade Jones, and original music by Francesco Calabrese and Mark Yaeger. This initially premiered at the Gefle Science-Fiction Film Festival in Sweden in 2015, and played at a few others. For more on the short, visit SOTW or Francesco's Vimeo. To watch more short films, click here. Thoughts?