Watch: Superb Parachutist-Stuck-in-a-Tree Horror Short 'Suspense'

"Get me down!" Uh, this is awesome!! Suspense is a fantastic 6-minute short film made by the Burghart Brothers, Jacob & Ben, who grew up making films on a farm in Kansas. Having survived a harrowing plane crash, a pilot finds himself suspended from a canopy of trees high above the forest floor by his parachute. He hears his co-pilot, but soon realizes that something is stalking him in the dark. It's a clever short film that takes place entirely in the "treetops" with this parachutist who is stuck hanging up there. And it's near perfectly realized, not only visually also the mysterious ambiguousness of it all. Jelani Talib stars as the stuck pilot, along with Robert Coppage III as his co-pilot. I'm seriously impressed by this and want to see more from these brothers soon. It reminds me of the opening sequence from the underrated WWII thriller Overlord. This initially premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival, and is now available to watch below.

Thanks to io9 for the tip on this short. Original description from YouTube: "Having survived a harrowing plane crash, an army pilot finds himself hanging from his parachute, suspended from a canopy of trees high above the forest floor. After making contact with his co-pilot on the ground, they realize that something is stalking them in the dark." Suspense is both written & directed by filmmaking brothers Ben Burghart & Jacob Burghart - see more of their work on Vimeo. They're currently working on a feature called Follow the Leader. The two have been making films "since we were 8 and 10 years old, growing up on a small farm in Western Kansas." Featuring cinematography by Chris Durr, and music by Zach Robinson. Produced by Tristan Barr, Josh Doke, David Gim, and Holton Witman. This first premiered at the Fantasia and Horrible Imaginings Film Festivals last year. For info visit Alter's YouTube. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?