Watch: Superb Sci-Fi Short 'Loop' About a Tech CEO Perfecting A.I.

"What do you feel?" Can we ever perfectly recreate human emotions with a computer? That's the question at the core of this short film titled Loop made by filmmaker London-based filmmaker Stuart Langfield. Loop is a smart sci-fi short set in the middle of the 21st century, that centers around reclusive, retired tech company CEO David Hinton's attempts to teach A.I. how to experience and process true human emotions. "Loop is an artistic exploration of a simple hypothesis: emotion cannot be programmed, it must be felt and experienced to be real." Starring Michael J.Rogers, Valeriia Polishchuk, and Tatenda Hatugari. This is similar in many ways to Alex Garland's Ex Machina, but not really derivative as much as it is an homage, with nods to Blade Runner and every other sci-fi involving Artificial Intelligence. The purity of telling the story this way with a conversation is what makes it so intriguing, like a short based entirely on the famous Voight-Kampff test scene in Blade Runner. I want more filmmakers explore this complex topic even further.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief description from YouTube: "A retired and reclusive tech company CEO attempts to teach AI how to experience and process true human emotions." Loop is both written and directed by London-based filmmaker Stuart Langfield - see more of his work on Vimeo or his official website or follow him on Twitter @stuartlangfield. Produced by Adam Maruniak, executive produced by Dylan Rekert. With cinematography by Cole Graham. Langfield explains the origins: "I started exploring this [film] concept while observing my young son discover and display new emotions through his own direct experience and contact with others. He was learning to process the feelings of anger, joy, disappointment, sadness, and I found this progression of maturity fascinating and insightful. I started to question whether replicating an emotive incident could result in a similar reaction every time and, if so, could we program a machine to feel?" For more info, visit SOTW or VP Shorts. To watch more short films, click here. Thoughts?