Watch: Supercut Mashup of Giant Moon Scenes in Different Movies

by
February 18, 2021
Source: Vimeo

Giant Moon Scenes

"Let me play among the stars, Let me see what spring is like on a-Jupiter and Mars." Hey Moon, why you look so good? Why you look so big?! Uh, is that normal…? This amusing and entertaining supercut created by editor / video essayist Ariel Avissar is worth a watch. This "Supermoon" mashup features a bunch of shots of gigantic Moon-in-the-background scenes from movies of all kinds. Everything from Black Swan to Frozen to The Lion King to Catwoman to Joe vs the Volcano to Shrek to Sin City and plenty of others. This also reminds me of a doc made up of nothing but the shots of stars from movies (it's called simply Star by Johann Lurf). For those curious, the Moon looks big on the horizon because of its relative size to the Earth.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this Moon mashup video. The "Supermoon (Supercut)" video is created & edited by Ariel Avissar based in Israel - "Media scholar, video essayist; the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television, Tel Aviv University." To see more of his work, visit his Vimeo page. This description from Kottke sums it up perfectly: "Ariel Avissar made this 2.5-minute supercut of giant moons from movies — like E.T., The Nightmare Before Christmas, Spider-Man, The Lion King, Black Swan, Despicable Me — accompanied by Frank Sinatra's rendition of Fly Me to the Moon." For those who want even more Moon, there's a big list on Wikipedia of "films that are, in part or whole, set on the Moon, or otherwise notably feature the Moon."

