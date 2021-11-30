Watch: Surreal Stop-Motion Walrus Romance Short 'Listen to Me Sing'

"They are the egg men. I am the walrus." This is something you don't see everyday. Listen to Me Sing is a fascinating stop-motion animated short film made by a Welsh animation filmmaker named Isabel Garrett. After playing on the festival circuit and picking up a few awards, it's now online to watch. "Set in an isolated, rundown hotel, the story follows entertainer Sophie as she struggles to find her place in a confusing world. That is until a walrus mysteriously appears in her bathtub one night and she forms an unexpected bond with it." This is easily one of the strangest, wackiest short films we've featured all year. Not only is there a pink walrus in it, but the entire story and the way it plays out is especially kooky. This reminds me of The Shape of Water in many ways, but it also ventures down its own path in many other ways. Meet the walrus below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief description via YouTube: "A downtrodden hotel performer finds her most primal self when she falls in love with a walrus." Listen to Me Sing is directed by London-based filmmaker Isabel Garrett - a Welsh animator telling weird & subversive stories using stop motion, puppetry and live action. You can see more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her official website or follow her on IG @isabelamelia.garrett. The script is written by Rosamund Attwood. It's produced by Emily Everdee. Featuring cinematography by Daniel Morgan, and music by Stephanie Taylor. The short won Best Animation + Macmahon Media Award at the Female Filmmakers Fest Berlin 2020, and won Best Animation at Underwire 2019. For more info, visit SOTW or her website. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?