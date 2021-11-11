Watch: Sylvester Stallone's Doc About Re-Editing 'Rocky vs. Drago'

"Everyone dreams to have an opportunity to 'go for it' one time… At least you had the opportunity." If you haven't heard, there's a new "Ultimate Director's Cut" of Rocky IV being re-released this month (view the trailer here). Sylvester Stallone's Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago is playing in theaters tonight (November 11th) at a one-night-only event before being re-released on Blu-ray + VOD. Stallone went back to the editing room and ended up adding 40 minutes(!!) of footage, in addition to making other tweaks. Rocky IV is both written & directed by Stallone, and it's one of the most iconic because of the Rocky vs. Drago showdown. In addition to the new "Ultimate Director's Cut", there's a feature-length (93 minute) documentary about the process. It's a bit rough around the edges, but that's what makes it fascinating. The film follows Stallone day after day as he heads to the editing suite to work on the new cut, and talks about everything about making it and updating it and making movies and everything else. It's free to watch and available to view on YouTube.

The most triumphant sports-drama franchise in history returns with a new look in Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut. This live event is coming to movie theaters for one night only and includes an introduction and Q&A with Sylvester Stallone! Director, Writer and star Sylvester Stallone masterfully reshapes Rocky IV, delivering 40 minutes of never-before-seen footage. With more intense fight scenes, world heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa (Stallone) defends his title yet again, this time against Drago (Dolph Lundgren), a six-foot-four, 261-pound fighter who has the backing of the Soviet Union. Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago is an updated cut of Rocky IV once again written and directed by the American actor / filmmaker Sylvester Stallone, who also wrote and directed the original film when it was first released in 1985. Stallone will show a live Q&A in select locations nationwide along with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the recut movie. Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago will screen at a one-night-only event on November 11th, 2021 this fall. For more info, visit Fathom Events. See the movie trailer here. Who's ready to rumble?