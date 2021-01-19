Watch: Terrific Space Station Sci-Fi Horror Short 'Decommissioned'

"Do we have any debris close to our trajectory?" Another excellent short film from Australian filmmaker Josh Tanner - who has been entertaining us with top notch shorts, like The Landing and The Rizzle, for years. His latest is called Decommissioned, and it's a space sci-fi horror based on a true story. In 2006, an old Russian spacesuit was decommissioned and turned into a satellite launched into orbit called SuitSat. This really happened. Tanner then takes that and imagines what might happen… next. And it's freaky. His short stars Joey Vieira as Commander Diaz aboard the International Space Station, who encounters the mysterious SuitSat. With David Normand as the voice of "Houston". Watching this I couldn't even figure out how the heck he made this, I'm entirely impressed. And it's a genuine thrill to watch, it looks great and feels real in every way. This fantastic sci-fi short packs a punch in only 6 minutes. Definitely worth a watch.

Thanks to Josh for the tip on the new short debuting online. Brief description from Vimeo: "An astronaut encounters a terrifying anomaly approaching the International Space Station." Decommissioned is directed by Australian filmmaker Josh Tanner of Perception Pictures, written by Josh Tanner & Jade van der Lei, produced by Jade van der Lei & Danielle Redford. They also made the short films The Landing, The Rizzle, Reverse, and Wandering Soul previously and a few others - see more on their website. With cinematography by Jason Hargreaves, and music composed by Ack Kinmonth & Stevan Markovic. Josh explains to make this they used the "Unreal Engine tech that The Mandalorian used, although we used rear projection instead of the fancy LED walls they used on that." There was no green screen, it was projected right on the background of the set. For more info on the short, head to Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here. How cool was that?