Watch: Terrifying Horror Short 'Stay Pretty, No Pity' with Maria Ozawa

"Pretty, pretty, pretty…" Who's up for something creepy? Stay Pretty, No Pity is a horror short made by filmmaker Wilco C. Rullens, starring Maria Ozawa as a young woman haunted by a strange Japanese ghost. The 11-minute short is a proof of concept for a full feature, if enough people are excited about it. "If a ghost shows herself to you in the mirror and asks: 'Do you want to stay pretty?' What would your answer be?" The short is based on the Japanese folklore of Oiwa Yotsuya (Yotsuya Kaidan). A true story from the Edo period, it told of a samurai that had his beautiful wife killed because she became deformed, only to be haunted by her vision until he went insane and killed himself. Now hundreds of years later, Yotsuya is back! Out to punish more ugly characters by recruiting the pretty. Scary. And also a cautionary tale about beauty, but strangely this short doesn't seem to deal with that at all. Does she learn any lessons? Not really… This plays a bit like Ringu meets any other urban legend involving a mirror, featuring one freaky Japanese ghost.

Thanks to October Coast PR for the tip on this one. Original intro from YouTube: "Lucy (half Japanese/half American) just got out of an abusive relationship and took refuge with her new American roommate. Things turn horrible fast for her when a ghost shows her seemingly random images and gives her three days. The clock starts ticking. She will have to solve the mystery of the visions, find the clues within them, to discover what the ghost wants her to do before time runs out. She will have to fight to 'stay pretty,' or else the ghost will have 'no pity.'" Stay Pretty, No Pity is written & directed by filmmaker Wilco C. Rullens - a Dutch director of the series "BLT Sandwich Cafe", and the film Goulash previously. Produced by Wilco C. Rullens & KT Rong, made by Tokyo Bay Films. Featuring cinematography by Takehiko Tamiya, and original music by Marco Werba. "This 11 minute sizzle reel is made as a proof of concept to illustrate how the final full film will look, feel and be about." For more details, visit YouTube. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?