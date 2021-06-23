Watch: 'The Art of Movie Title Design' Video Essay by Luís Azevedo

Time for a lesson in movie title design! One of the latest must-watch cinema video essay creations from the outstanding Portuguese filmmaker / editor Luís Azevedo is a two-part examination into the The Art of Movie Title Design. These focus specifically on two famed designers: the iconic Saul Bass, an American designer who created titles for filmmakers including Alfred Hitchcock, Otto Preminger, Billy Wilder, Stanley Kubrick, and Martin Scorsese. And also Pablo Ferro, a young Cuban designer / editor who worked on many Stanley Kubrick movies as well. You definitely know the titles these two designed, but Luís also delves into their influences and techniques. This kind of breakdown of cinema history is remarkably fascinating, not only to learn how these films from the past were created, but to see how it has all evolved. Watch below.

Thanks to Little White Lies for commissioning these essays. Description from YouTube for the first video: "Exploring the work of legendary graphic designer Saul Bass, and how he revolutionised the art of movie title design in the 1960s." And it continues with: "The second video in our series on great film design looks at Pablo Ferro, whose work with Stanley Kubrick ushered in a revolution in title design." This The Art of Movie Title Design video essay series was edited & created by Portuguese filmmaker / editor Luís Azevedo - follow him on Twitter @LuisAFAzevedo. You can also rewatch Luís' Women in Film 2020 retrospective, and What Makes a Great Film Company Logo? video. You can learn more about Saul Bass on Art of the Title / you can learn more about Pablo Ferro on Art of the Title.