Watch: 'The Beauty of Denis Villeneuve' Cinematography Highlights

"We're so bounded by time, by its order. But now I am not so sure I believe in beginnings and endings." There's a lovely new video on YouTube to watch titled "The Beauty of Denis Villeneuve." It's made by a French movie lover who runs a YT channel called "The Beauty Of" making short videos about the beautiful cinematography found in various films & TV & games. This one is all about Villeneuve and his movies, from Incendies to Dune and everything else (he has made 10 features in total so far). All set to the music "On the Nature of Daylight" also heard in Arrival. Villeneuve has worked with these great cinematographers: Greig Fraser, Roger Deakins, Bradford Young, André Turpin, Nicolas Bolduc, and Pierre Gill. There's many other memorable shots not seen in this video, but this just makes me want to rewatch every last one of his movies.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this. The Beauty of Denis Villeneuve is video is made by French movie lover and editor Marc de Lescure, the creator of "The Beauty of" YouTube channel. You can find him and his favorite films on SensCritique or follow him on Twitter @TheBeautyOf1 or Instagram @thebeautyofyoutube for more updates. His YouTube with all the latest videos is found here - the intro: "let's explore The Beauty of cinema, TV shows and video games." Villeneuve's work as a director includes the movies: August 32nd on Earth (1998), Maelstrom (2000), Polytechnique (2009), Incendies (2010), Prisoners (2013), Enemy (2013), Sicario (2015), Arrival (2016), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), and Dune (2021). For more details on this video, head to YouTube. To enjoy more shorts + essays, click here. What's your favorite Denis Villeneuve movie?