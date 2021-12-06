Watch: The Best Video Tribute to the Daniel Craig Era of James Bond

"Any thug can kill. I want you to take your ego out of the equation." Daniel Craig's era as James Bond is over. No Time to Die wrapped up his storyline as Agent 007 - after 5 movies and 15 years. Was he one of the best Bonds? That's up to everyone to decide on their own. Daniel Craig was the sixth James Bond over the franchise's 50 years, taking over for Pierce Brosnan (who finished in 2002). His first movie was Casino Royale in 2006, regarded as one of the best Bond movies ever made. He followed that up with Quantum of Solace (2008) then Skyfall (2012) then Spectre (2015) and ending with No Time to Die (2021). "The Blue eyes Bond." There have been many tributes to Craig's era, but this might be the best one yet. This "Daniel Craig Era Complete" video tribute on YouTube was made by the user "SxDementia" and covers all five of his films and it's a joy to watch. It's the editing and all the music that makes it so good. View the tribute below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this video. Intro direct from YouTube: "My favorite James Bond. Following Daniel Craig as James Bond since Casino Royale has been a great pleasure. His incarnation was nervous and charismatic, a good balance of them… This era [had a continuous] background story. Bond and Vesper. Vesper had so much impact on this Bond. He was blind by his quest of revenge in Quantum of Solace, he mentally still affected by her lost in Spectre, and finally forgave her in No Time To Die." This Daniel Craig era tribute is made by and edited by "SxDementia", aka S. Thomas, a French cinephile and video editor. You can see more of his work on YouTube or on Vimeo or follow them on Twitter @sxdementia. The grand finale Daniel Craig Bond movie, No Time to Die, is playing in theaters now (watch the final trailers) and will be available at home soon. 15 years of Daniel Craig's 007. Which of these Bond films are you favorites?