Watch: The Power of Passion in Quebecois Short Film 'Little Waves'

"Is that my old T-shirt?" "Yup." "Looks good on you." This sensual summer short film comes from Quebec and is made by a filmmaker named Ariane Louis-Seize and it's another excellent short discovery. Little Waves is a 12-minute film about a young woman discovering some new sexual sensations one evening. On family reunion day in the summer, Amélie feels out of place and lonely as her favorite cousin brings a lover over for the first time. The couple's passion threatens to overwhelm her until Amélie’s fantasies take over, introducing her to some powerful new sensations. Starring Alexandra Sicard as Amélie, with Jules Roy Sicotte, Véronique Gallant, and Martin Desgagné. What makes this short stand out is her use of the glowing light to visualize that power of passion, and how that enhances the power of the storytelling in here.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip. Full description from Vimeo: "Amélie is caught off-guard when her favorite cousin brings his new girlfriend to the family reunion. The couple's passion threatens to overwhelm her until Amélie’s fantasies take over, introducing her to some powerful new sensations." Little Waves, also known as Les Petites Vagues in French, is both written & directed by Quebecois filmmaker Ariane Louis-Seize - you can follow her on Instagram @arianexv1 or watch her other short Wild Skin. It's produced by Jeanne-Marie Poulain. Featuring cinematography by Shawn Pavlin, and with music by the "psychedelic pop quintet" called Anemone (more from them). This short initially premiered in 2018, and played at Berlinale Generation and TIFF. For more info on the film, visit Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here. Thoughts?