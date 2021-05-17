Watch: 'The Scariest Movie Monster' Video Essay from Throughline

"I think as she was dying part of her mind became part of the creature that was killing her." Monsters in movies have been scaring us for decades, since the early days of cinema. But which one is the scariest of all of them? Jonathan Hiller, known as "throughline", has made a video essay asking exactly that: What is the scariest movie monster Hollywood has ever created? His focus is on the iconic mutant bear creature from Alex Garland's Annihilation (2018), which many film critics have noted as one of the most haunting monsters in recent cinema. But this essay also digs a bit deeper, exploring the philosophy of horror and the emotions we feel watching movie monsters. It ends too quickly but is still worth a watch – only 10 minutes.

Description from Vimeo: "What is the scariest movie monster Hollywood has ever created?" This video was created by an editor called "throughline", a video essay site run by Jonathan Hiller, based in Boulder, CO. Hiller writes in the description on Vimeo: "Alex Garland created one of the most memorable horror monsters ever witnessed in film." See the full Zach Bush interview here.