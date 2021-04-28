Watch: 'The Transformation of Anthony Hopkins' Tribute to a Master

"Since I was a child, I've always loved a good story… I believe that stories helped us to ennoble ourselves to fix what was broken in us, and to help us become the people we've dreamed of being." Introducing… 2021 Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins! One of the best actors of all-time. Hopkins just won the Oscar for Best Actor this past weekend for The Father, a heart-wrenching film about how hard it is to live with dementia. This is actually his second Oscar win - he also won Best Actor for The Silence of the Lambs (of course!) back in 1992. and he has been nominated a total of six times (so far). Video editor Luís Azevedo put together this lovely tribute to the many films with Anthony Hopkins, featuring a fine selection of great clips across his 50 year career as a screen actor. He's a worthy winner of any Oscar for so many of his roles.

And you can also watch the speech Anthony Hopkins gives, from his home, for winning the Academy Award:

Thanks to Little White Lies for commissioning this video. Description from YouTube: "A look back at two-time Oscar winner #AnthonyHopkins​’ greatest performances, from The Silence of the Lambs to The Father​." "The Transformation of Anthony Hopkins" was edited and created by Portuguese filmmaker / editor Luís Azevedo - follow him on Twitter @LuisAFAzevedo. You can rewatch his Best Films of 2018 video, Women in Film 2020 retrospective, and What Makes a Great Film Company Logo? video essay. His latest Anthony Hopkins video features footage from many of his films including Thor, The Edge, The Mask of Zorro, The Elephant Man, Amistad, Legends of the Fall, The Red Dragon, Freejack, The Rite, and many more. Hopkins is currently 83 years old, and is living in Wales, where he's been posting fun videos to Instagram from home.