Watch This: Incredible Cinematic Trailer for 'Star Wars Eclipse' Game

A whole new era for Star Wars! Lucasfilm unveiled a cinematic trailer for their new Star Wars Eclipse video game currently in early development. This was first revealed during the Video Game Awards show last night, and is an impressive trailer that plays more like a movie than a game. Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games. If this was a trailer for a movie, we'd all be losing our shit right now. WOW! Not only is it an exciting trailer with the drumming and all kinds of crazy footage. But there's Yoda! And lightsabers! And big armies! And space battles! This is the kind of thrilling step-a-new-direction Star Wars needs to take. If only this was a movie! We have to post this trailer just because you have to see this. Even though it's a video game, this really does feel like something that should be seen in a cinema. Enjoy.

Here's the official cinematic trailer for Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse video game, from YouTube:

Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Eclipse is being developed by video game studio Quantic Dream (based in Paris, France). The game will feature interactive elements: "Weave a tapestry of interlaced destinies – See the galaxy through the eyes of an ensemble cast of multiple, charismatic playable characters, each with their own personality, motivations, and impact upon each other and the story at large. Compose an original Star Wars story – With all-new characters and environments, you have the power to make choices with consequence thanks to many outcomes in this deeply branching narrative. Shape your fate in the Outer Rim – In an uncharted section of the galaxy with never-before-seen species and planets to discover, this part of the Outer Rim is rife with opportunity – and political tensions that could alter the fabric of peace. What will you do?" For more, visit the official website.