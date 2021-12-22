Watch This: LWL's Video Countdown of The 30 Best Films of 2021

It's that time of the year again - time to discuss everyone's favorite films of the year, all the best of the best that cinema brought us in 2021. The UK-based film magazine Little White Lies has published their The 30 Best Films of 2021 list, made up of selections from all of the various critics that write for them. Included with this end of the year reveal is a video countdown, edited together by Luís Azevedo (we've featured many of his video essays). This countdown contains footage from all 30 of the great films featured on their list, including many of our faves - Titane, Summer of Soul, Annette, The Lost Daughter, Dune, C'mon C'mon. Even if the films on here aren't your jam, it's still quite lovely to see a visual recap of the last Year in Film. It's always a terrific way to process and admire all we've been graced with as cinephiles over these 12 months. Enjoy the "annual countdown of the year’s finest silver screen offerings. How many have you seen?"

Thanks to Luís on Twitter for the tip on this video countdown to go along with the printed list. He adds: "The top 30 Films of 2021 according to Little White Lies. PS. I'm responsible for the edit, but NOT for the omission of The French Dispatch. We all make mistakes." Ha. You can also rewatch Luis' The Best Films of 2018 video or Women in Film 2020 video. To read the full breakdown with commentary and review all the films, visit LWL's 30 best films of 2021 post on their site. Their intro: "Another difficult year draws to a close – but at least we’ve had plenty of great movies to see us through these past 12 months. Here are 30 of our favourites, featuring the likes of Pedro Almodóvar, Paul Schrader, Jane Campion, Céline Sciamma and more." I'm always glad that so many films that I've enjoyed have also ended up on their top lists, including Sound of Metal, Limbo, C'mon C'mon, and The Power of the Dog. Have you seen all 30 of these films, too?