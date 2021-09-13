Watch: 3 Friends Find an Alien in Fun 'Down To Earth' Sci-Fi Short

"Mom, I'm off to find a Meteorite!" "Take a jacket!" How can you get the girl if she's into all things space and aliens? It's simple: just go out and find the aliens that crashed to Earth. Down To Earth is a kooky, fun, harmless little sci-fi short film made in Australia by filmmaker Nick Crowhurst. Three young misfits venture into the Australian outback to find what they believe is a meteorite that has crash landed near their country town, only to discover it's something far more mysterious. Armed with a map, some walkie talkies and, in Eddie’s case, ample snacks, the three venture off. As the sun sets and with Eddie slowing them down, their chances of finding the meteorite quickly fades, until they stumble across a smoking barn and inside discover something out of this world! This stars Sebastien Skubala, Liam Daughtry, & Kiki Nicholls. It doesn't have the best performances, or the best script either, but it's mostly enjoyable to watch. Have fun.

Thanks to Dust for debuting this online. Official description from YouTube: "Alex is a typical shy teenager crushing hard on his space obsessed next-door neighbour, Stacey. Despite the elaborate efforts to attract her attention, often with the misguided help of his doofus of a best friend, Eddie, Stacey barely notices him. This all changes when a meteorite crash lands on the outskirts of their small Australian country town. Seeing it an opportunity to get closer to Stacey, Alex proposes the three of them try and find it." Down To Earth is directed by Australian filmmaker Nick Crowhurst - you can see more of his work on his official website or follow him on Instagram @nickcrowie. Written by Stephanie Jaclyn. Produced by Jodie Kirkbride. Featuring cinematography by Maxx Corkindale, and music composed by Nathan Cummins. For more info on the short, visit its YouTube page or head to the film's official site. To discover more shorts, click here. Your thoughts?