WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Thrilling Religious Short Film 'The Sermon' Gets Its Revenge

by
September 27, 2021
Source: YouTube

The Sermon Short Film

"What can I say, to you, good people? It's right here in black & white…" An intriguing tale of revenge in this excellent short film The Sermon, from UK filmmaker Dean Puckett. This premiered a few years back and was reposted by our friends at Short of the Week. To go along with Mike Flanagan's new series "Midnight Mass" - why not? In an isolated church community in the English countryside, a powerful hate preacher prepares to deliver a sermon to his flock, but his daughter has a secret that could destroy them all. Starring Molly Casey & Denise Stephenson as Ella & Ava, plus Grant Gillespie as The Pastor. This was shot on 35mm film has a nice grainy look and feel to it. I am always down for a good revenge story, especially one that follows through. That's all I will say before anyone watches it as I don't want to give away anything else.

The Sermon Short Film

Thanks to Short of the Week for reposting this one. Intro from YouTube: "A young woman's secret rocks an isolated church community in this folk horror tale." The Sermon is both written and directed by UK-based filmmaker Dean Puckett - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Instagram @deanpuckett - he also co-founded the company Grasp The Nettle. Produced by Rebecca Wolff. Shot on 35mm film and supported by Kodak & Arri. Featuring cinematography by Ian Forbes, and music by Bizarre Rituals (Brain Rays & Cape Khoboi). "The success of the film prompted Puckett to work on developing a feature version, which is being supported with the help of the BFI, BBC, + Creative England's iFeature." For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Dean's site. To view more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

Find more posts: Short Film, To Watch

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here