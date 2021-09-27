WORTH WATCHING
Watch: Thrilling Religious Short Film 'The Sermon' Gets Its Revenge
by Alex Billington
September 27, 2021
Source: YouTube
"What can I say, to you, good people? It's right here in black & white…" An intriguing tale of revenge in this excellent short film The Sermon, from UK filmmaker Dean Puckett. This premiered a few years back and was reposted by our friends at Short of the Week. To go along with Mike Flanagan's new series "Midnight Mass" - why not? In an isolated church community in the English countryside, a powerful hate preacher prepares to deliver a sermon to his flock, but his daughter has a secret that could destroy them all. Starring Molly Casey & Denise Stephenson as Ella & Ava, plus Grant Gillespie as The Pastor. This was shot on 35mm film has a nice grainy look and feel to it. I am always down for a good revenge story, especially one that follows through. That's all I will say before anyone watches it as I don't want to give away anything else.
Thanks to Short of the Week for reposting this one. Intro from YouTube: "A young woman's secret rocks an isolated church community in this folk horror tale." The Sermon is both written and directed by UK-based filmmaker Dean Puckett - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Instagram @deanpuckett - he also co-founded the company Grasp The Nettle. Produced by Rebecca Wolff. Shot on 35mm film and supported by Kodak & Arri. Featuring cinematography by Ian Forbes, and music by Bizarre Rituals (Brain Rays & Cape Khoboi). "The success of the film prompted Puckett to work on developing a feature version, which is being supported with the help of the BFI, BBC, + Creative England's iFeature." For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Dean's site. To view more shorts, click here. Thoughts?
FEATURED POSTS
POPULAR COMMENTS
LAST YEAR'S TOP 10
FOLLOW US HERE
Follow Alex's main profile on :
Add our updates to your Feedly: click here