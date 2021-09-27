Watch: Thrilling Religious Short Film 'The Sermon' Gets Its Revenge

"What can I say, to you, good people? It's right here in black & white…" An intriguing tale of revenge in this excellent short film The Sermon, from UK filmmaker Dean Puckett. This premiered a few years back and was reposted by our friends at Short of the Week. To go along with Mike Flanagan's new series "Midnight Mass" - why not? In an isolated church community in the English countryside, a powerful hate preacher prepares to deliver a sermon to his flock, but his daughter has a secret that could destroy them all. Starring Molly Casey & Denise Stephenson as Ella & Ava, plus Grant Gillespie as The Pastor. This was shot on 35mm film has a nice grainy look and feel to it. I am always down for a good revenge story, especially one that follows through. That's all I will say before anyone watches it as I don't want to give away anything else.

Thanks to Short of the Week for reposting this one. Intro from YouTube: "A young woman's secret rocks an isolated church community in this folk horror tale." The Sermon is both written and directed by UK-based filmmaker Dean Puckett - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him on Instagram @deanpuckett - he also co-founded the company Grasp The Nettle. Produced by Rebecca Wolff. Shot on 35mm film and supported by Kodak & Arri. Featuring cinematography by Ian Forbes, and music by Bizarre Rituals (Brain Rays & Cape Khoboi). "The success of the film prompted Puckett to work on developing a feature version, which is being supported with the help of the BFI, BBC, + Creative England's iFeature." For more info on the film, visit SOTW or Dean's site. To view more shorts, click here. Thoughts?