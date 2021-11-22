Watch: 'Tiger (Shark) King' Short Doc Film About a Shark-Loving Diver

"You don't want to be labeled a crazy guy that's got a relationship with a shark!" Who wants to meet some sharks? And hang out with them? Tiger (Shark) King is an enjoyable and quite inspiring 7-minute short documentary film about a conservationist and diver named Jim Abernethy. The title is a play on Netflix's uber-popular "Tiger King" series, but it's about a shark-loving fanatic who lives in the Bahamas. Filmmaker Clayton Conn spent time filming Jim (underwater) and talking to him about his love of sharks and how he has been developing programs for years to educate & train people to treat sharks with respect & affection. I love his comparison to dogs, and how much sharks can act like underwater doggies. This wonderful little doc will play perfectly as an opener with the fantastic Playing with Sharks also out this year. Dive in below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Intro from Vimeo: "More than 20 years ago conservationist and diver, Jim Abernethy, discovered the affectionate side of large predatory sharks after removing a fishing hook from the jaws of a tiger shark. Since then he has removed thousands of hooks from sharks in the warm, clear waters off the Bahamas and has brought divers to safely encounter these apex predators with the goal of demstigmatizing sharks as mindless killers." Tiger (Shark) King is directed by and filmed and edited by Mexico City-based filmmaker Clayton Conn - you can follow him on IG @clayton.conn or also on Twitter @claytontconn to see more of his work. Shot on location at Tiger Beach in the Bahamas this year. For more info on the film, head to Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here. So who else wants to cuddle a shark…?