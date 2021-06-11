Watch: Unsettling 1800s Funeral Horror Short 'The Silent Lay Steady'

"Somebody there?" Alter has debuted a freaky new horror short film titled The Silent Lay Steady to give you a good scare this summer. This is the latest creation of Canadian filmmaker Travis Laidlaw - we also featured his other horror short Dead House a few years ago. Set in the 1860s, The Silent Lay Steady is about a woman who finds herself alone with the body after a funeral in her farmhouse. As mysterious occurrences start to occur she is forced to confront a horrifying truth. This stars Katrina Elmsley as Josephine, with Spencer Hanson and Justin Hay. With a score composed by Stephanie Kowal. The production design and cinematography in this is outstanding, adding to the creepy atmosphere of the entire thing. Someone needs to seriously give Travis Laidlaw a feature opportunity, because he clearly has the filmmaking prowess.

Thanks to Travis for the tip on this. Official description from YouTube: "Following a funeral in her home a young woman finds herself trapped alone with her fathers body. As mysterious occurrences start to occur she is forced to confront a horrifying truth that sets to dismantle her sanity and life." The Silent Lay Steady is written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Travis Laidlaw - visit his official website to see even more of his work, or follow him @Shastman. He also made the horror short Dead House. With cinematography by Justin J. Chambers, and original music by Stephanie Kowal. Produced by Ben Robinson and Becky Yeboah. This first premiered at the 2020 Telluride Horror Show, and it won Best Horror & Best Actress at the Dark Story Film Festival 2021. For more info on the short, visit YouTube. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?