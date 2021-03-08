Watch: Upper East Side Short Film 'Summer with Mrs. Von Mausch'

"Let's get outta here!" Friends make all the difference in the world. Summer with Mrs. Von Mausch is a short film written & directed by David Pomes that's finally available online via Vimeo. This premiered years ago but can now be seen below and it's an amusing 14 minute watch. Molly Learner stars as Summer, a 13-year-old girl whose father is ill-prepared for his daughter's New York City visit - and for her developing an unlikely friendship with his eccentric next-door neighbor, played by Annie McGreevey. "With humor and poignancy, Summer with Mrs. Von Mausch is a timely yet timeless tale of moving past loneliness and isolation, as two entirely different women bridge the generation gap and affirm their individuality." The performances are a bit rough, but the film does have a fun Ferris Bueller's Day Off vibe to it at least. Enjoy.

Thanks to Joanna for the tip on this short. Brief description from Vimeo: "Summer with Mrs. Von Mausch is about a 13-year-old girl whose divorced father is ill-prepared for his daughter's New York City visit — and for her developing an unlikely friendship with the eccentric next-door neighbor." The short is both written and directed by David Pomes (he's also writer & director of the feature film Cook County previously) - a Houston-based filmmaker and former lawyer. Produced by Joanna Rudolph and Branan Edgens. Featuring cinematography by Branan Edgens. The short film was made on location in and around Manhattan's elegant Upper East Side, linking it thematically to classic young-adult stories from both literature and movies. For more info on the short, visit the Vimeo page or IMDb. To watch more short films, click here. Your thoughts?