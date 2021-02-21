Watch: VFX Artists Redo the Balloon House in 'Up' with Real Physics

"After crunching all of the numbers…" This is super cool! The YouTube creators called Corridor Crew (or Corridor Digital) made a video looking at the balloon house from Pixar's Up with the goal of creating a VFX sequence based on actual physics. How many balloons would it really take and what would that actually look like? Watch this to find out. The video also plays like a short doc, examining the origins of balloons and then taking us through the actual real-life examples of people trying solo flight with actual balloons (see: David Blaine's stunt, Jonathan Trappe's balloon house, etc.) and they reference other cinema videos from The Film Theorists (also on YouTube). So even if we already know the answer to "what would it take?", this is still an entertaining watch as they try to work through the solutions and visualize it. Check out the Up video below.

Thanks to GeekTyrant for the tip on this fun video. Description from YouTube: "This Episode ► Inspired by Pixar's animated masterpiece Up, Wren uses his VFX skills to show you what it would really take to lift a house with nothing but balloons." This imaginative VFX video is created and uploaded by Corridor Crew (aka Corridor Digital), a professional YouTube channel of video creators and artists: "We run a production studio based upon ingenuity, hard work, and friendship." Featuring Wren Weichman from Corridor and the rest of the team in the video. Pixar's Up was directed by Pete Docter and was first released in May of 2009. It's very cool to see the footage of Pixar discussing how they actually calculated the real physics back when they were making the film. For more on the video, visit YouTube. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?