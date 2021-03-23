Watch: Video Essay Asks 'What Makes a Great Film Company Logo?'

"Memorable logos often come from outside the box thinking." In case you haven't heard, after almost 100 years MGM has updated their classic lion roaring logo to a brand new all-CGI lion. Yes, it's the same logo, but without any real animals. (And yes he makes fun of it in here.) Everyone knows the MGM logo, just as everyone knows the Warner Bros logo or the Disney logo. Video editor Luís Azevedo has put together a fun video essay titled: What Makes a Great Film Company Logo? He examines many of the classics, and some new favorites, along with some of the most creative production company logos - like Jordan Peele's Monkey Paw and Ferrell & McKay's Gary Sanchez Productions. I'm glad he also covers the history of movie logos, as many of the Hollywood studios have so many fun designs over the years. All movie fans will enjoy.

Thanks to Little White Lies for creating this video. Description from YouTube: "There are many iconic film company logos, from MGM’s roaring lion to Paramount’s star-encircled mountain. But what makes a great logo? Luís Azevedo takes a deep dive into the history and evolution of cinema’s most memorable motifs." "What Makes a Great Film Company Logo?" was edited and created by Portuguese filmmaker / editor Luís Azevedo - follow him on Twitter @LuisAFAzevedo. You can also rewatch his Best Films of 2018 video and Women in Film 2020 retrospective. And you can find a huge database of movie logos on the site Logopedia to see others not featured in here. For more updates from Little White Lies, follow them @LWLies or visit their website. To watch more video essays, click here. Which old or new film company logo is your favorite?