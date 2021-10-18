Watch: Villeneuve's 'Dune' Trailer Recut as David Lynch's 80s 'Dune'

"The unknown and the unbelievable meet." It's time for the US release of Dune this week! To celebrate the opening, Nerdist has launched a fun "remix" trailer that recreates this new Dune movie in the style of David Lynch's infamous 80s flop. Everyone knows that Lynch also brought Dune to the big screen in 1984, but the movie kind of sucks and it has been mostly forgotten (until now). Set in the distant future, the story in Dune about the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy - the planet Arrakis, the only place in the galaxy where they can find "the spice". This new adaptation of the epic sci-fi stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, with Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, plus Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. I love how perfectly they captured the vibe of the Lynch Dune movie, and the style of trailers from the 80s. This makes me want to go watch Dune again! And again!

Here's the cool David Lynch / Nerdist Remix of Denis Villeneuve's Dune, direct from their YouTube:

In the far future of humanity, Duke Leto Atreides accepts stewardship of dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as "Dune", the only source of the most valuable substance in the universe, "the spice", a drug which extends human life, provides superhuman levels of thought, and makes foldspace travel possible. Though Leto knows the opportunity is an intricate trap set by his enemies, he takes his Bene Gesserit concubine Lady Jessica, young son and heir Paul, and most trusted advisers to Arrakis. Dune is directed by acclaimed Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, director of the movies Maelstrom, Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, and Blade Runner 2049 previously. The screenplay is written by Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth and Denis Villeneuve; adapted from Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel first published in 1965. Featuring cinematography by Greig Fraser, and a score by Hans Zimmer. This first premeired at the 2021 Venice Film Festival (read our review). Warner Bros will release Villeneuve's Dune in theaters everywhere starting on October 22nd, 2021. Follow @dunemovie or visit the official site. Ready?