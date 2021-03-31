Watch: Wacky Animated Short 'Oh, Darling!' from Cornelius Joksch

Another social media cautionary tale! This amusing, wacky animated short is a personal project from Berlin-based animation filmmaker Cornelius Joksch and it's another fun story that's criticizing the tragic lives of people obsessed with their social media presence. Cornelius makes his own short films and illustrations, but also works for brands and studios. Oh, Darling! is now available to watch online and it's only 4 minutes long. Obsessed with birds of all sorts, clumsy but loveable loner Andy finds himself lucky one day, when out of nowhere the most stunning bird he’s ever seen lands on his windowsill. Tempted by the outlook of getting recognition amongst fellow bird-aficionados, Andy gets a little carried away… Poor bird just wanted to be a free bird. In addition to the vital message of this (don't chase popularity!) the animation style is extra funky.

Full description from Vimeo: "Obsessed with birds of all sorts, clumsy but loveable loner Andy finds himself lucky one day, when out of nowhere the most stunning bird he's ever seen lands on his windowsill. Tempted by the outlook of getting recognition amongst fellow bird-aficionados, Andy gets a little carried away…" Oh, Darling! is both written & directed by German animation filmmaker Cornelius Joksch now based in Berlin - see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. Featuring music & sound design by John Poon; and additional animation by Robert Löbel, Max Roof, and Marcela Bustamante. Created by Cornelius as a personal project between 2018 - 2020.