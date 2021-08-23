Watch: Wacky Comedy Short 'Brian & Charles' About a Robot Friend

"I built his body, and we've been friends ever since." This is what friends are for. Brian and Charles is a wacky comedy sci-fi short film from filmmaker Jim Archer, and after first premiering in 2017, our friends at Short of the Week have reposted it on YouTube for everyone to enjoy. We're only catching up with it now all these years later and it's unquestionably worth a watch. The short is already being adapted into a feature film, and the synopsis for that has a better intro: "After a particularly harsh winter Brian goes into a deep depression; completely isolated and with no one to talk to, Brian does what any sane person would do when faced with such a melancholic situation. He builds a robot." It was shot and it takes place in the Snowdonia National Park area (see Google Maps) in the UK, and is written by & stars David Earl & Chris Hayward, with plenty of improvisation. This is so much fun and a clever idea for a robot short. Say "hi" to them below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the reminder on this one. Brief description from YouTube: "After isolating himself from the rest of the world, Brian forges an unlikely friendship." Brian and Charles is directed by British filmmaker Jim Archer - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official website. This is written by and starring David Earl & Chris Hayward. It's already being made into a feature film. Produced by Rupert Majendie. Featuring cinematography by Toby Goodger. The short film originally premiered back in 2017. It was made on a nothing budget. Archer explains: "'The only money we spent was on petrol, food, and an AirBnb in Snowdonia, Wales,' which they had never seen before in person. The film was shot with a very small crew and improvisation was encouraged. It was shot over two days and nights in the AirBnB and surrounding areas." For more info, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To discover new shorts, click here. Your thoughts?