Watch: Wacky Fun Reebok Short Film 'Zigman vs. The Spacecraft'

"I can't wait to get home and just put my feet up." Me too, Zig Man… Every once in a while, an advertising campaign knocks it out of the park with a fantastic short film and… this is one of those times. Zigman vs. The Spacecraft is a wacky, vintage short film written and directed by Jonny Look, created as a promotion for the new Brain Dead + Reebok collaboration "Zig Kinetica II" shoes. Starring Demorge Brown as Roger Jones, aka the Zig Man. "This campaign follows the story of 'Zig Man', a Sentai style superhero who fights to both save his city from monsters as well as himself from the mundanity of his existence." There are some super fun low budget practical FX in this, including two kaiju "monster" cameos (one of them is a trash can). This doesn't make me want the shoes, but it does make me want to hang out with the Zig Man and eat pizza.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Short film's synopsis: "Roger Jones must save the city from it's various evils. With the help from a ship called My Friend, he is given a great power to do so." Zigman vs. The Spacecraft is directed by LA-based filmmaker Jonny Look - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or visit his official site. Produced by Terry Rayment and Superdoom.tv; exec produced by Ron Moon. Created for the new Brain Dead and Reebok collaboration for the "Zig Kinetica II" shoes - more info on those shoes here. Cinematography by Chris Westlund, and music by Eric D. Johnson. "Whether you're taking on outside invaders in an effort to save humanity or fighting the urge to eat that 3rd slice of pizza, these shoes are ready for whatever your next battle has in store."