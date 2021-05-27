Watch: Wacky Insomnia Animated Short Film 'Room with a Sea View'

Does anyone know how to cure insomnia? Sometimes it's impossible - and everything just makes it worse. This intriguing, wacky, weird animated short film is a magical journey into the strange realms of insomnia. Room with a Sea View is kooky animated short created by Russian filmmaker Leonid Shmelkov, made while he was at the Estonian Art Academy. I don't even know how to describe it… Herbert arrives in the seaside city on a long work trip, there he falls in love with a very strange, beautiful saleswoman in a flower shop. But he has insomnia, which starts to mess with him. One comment eloquently describes it: "Super odd and imaginative, like an animated Kaufman movie. It has that Kaufman mix of psychosis and ennui caused by societal expectations." I always appreciate unique, quirky animation. There's a bit of nudity so it's NSFW.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this short. Original description from Vimeo: "Herbert arrives in the seaside city on a long working trip. Accidentally he falls in love with a very strange beautiful saleswoman in a flower shop. He suffers from insomnia, which he treats by watching billiards on TV. But now it doesn’t help anymore. His obsessive passion keeps him awake…" Room with a Sea View is directed and animated by Russian filmmaker Leonid Shmelkov based in Moscow - you can see more of his work on Vimeo or follow on Facebook. "Currently working as a director, art designer and animator, as well as drawing illustrations for children's books and making workshops with children." Sound design and music by Alexey Prosvirnin. Made at the Estonian Art Academy in 2019. For details, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?